Lithuanian Railways to run pilot train between Klaipeda and Sovetsk

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) will in early January 2018 run a pilot passenger train between the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda and Sovetsk, a border town in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, reports LETA/BNS.

The state railway company said on Friday that it would operate the pilot service on January 5 and 7.

Linas Bauzys, director of the company's Passenger Transportation Directorate, said in a press release that whether a regular service between Klaipeda and Sovetsk would be launched in the future would depend on the results of the pilot project.

In Sovetsk, passengers will be able to change to a Russian Railways train going to Kaliningrad. Its timetable will be aligned with that of the Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai train. The Russian operator says that the pilot project is part of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Lithuanian railway company also plans to launch a passenger service to Daugavpils, in southeastern Latvia, next year.