Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Railways, Russia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:24
Lithuanian Railways to run pilot train between Klaipeda and Sovetsk
The state
railway company said on Friday that it would operate the pilot service on
January 5 and 7.
Linas Bauzys, director of the company's Passenger Transportation Directorate, said in a
press release that whether a regular service between Klaipeda and Sovetsk would
be launched in the future would depend on the results of the pilot project.
In Sovetsk, passengers will be able to change to a
Russian Railways train going to Kaliningrad. Its timetable will be aligned with
that of the Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai train. The Russian operator says that the
pilot project is part of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in
Russia.
The Lithuanian railway company also plans to launch a
passenger service to Daugavpils, in southeastern Latvia, next year.
- 02.01.2018 Rudnicki takes over as CEO of Orlen Lithuania
- 02.01.2018 Riga Freeport projects 4% turnover drop in 2018; investments - EUR 50 mln
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 В столице Литвы — бум на малогабаритное жилье
- 02.01.2018 Lithuania's minimum wage rises to EUR 400 in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Achema, LTD agree with Gazprom on gas purchases in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Электричество в Литве с января немного дешевеет
- 02.01.2018 Use of unregistered labor has grown severalfold in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Achema и LDT договорились с Газпромом о закупках газа в 2018 году