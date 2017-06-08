Cargo, Estonia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:23
Railway cargo carriage decreased by 2.6% in November y-o-y
BC, Tallinn, 02.01.2018.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, cargo carriage on the railway decreased 2.6% on year to approximately 2.5 million tons in November 2017, cites LETA/BNS.
Cargo carriage increased by approximately 3% compared to October 2017.
In the first 11 months of this year altogether 24.7 million tons of cargo
was carried on the railway, 8% more than in the same period last year.
Freight turnover of railway transport in November grew 14.8% on year to
219.6 million ton-kilometers.
Passenger carriage on the railway increased 9.7% on year to 657,000
passengers in November.
Passenger turnover of railway transport in November rose 16.7% on year to
32.4 million ton-kilometers.
Other articles:
- 02.01.2018 In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Rudnicki takes over as CEO of Orlen Lithuania
- 02.01.2018 Riga Freeport projects 4% turnover drop in 2018; investments - EUR 50 mln
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Use of unregistered labor has grown severalfold in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Lithuanian Railways to run pilot train between Klaipeda and Sovetsk
- 02.01.2018 Estonian president proclaims amendments to Alcohol Act
- 02.01.2018 В Эстонии дороги стали платными для грузовиков
- 02.01.2018 Рижский свободный порт планирует в 2018 году инвестиции в 49,7 млн. евро