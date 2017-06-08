Railway cargo carriage decreased by 2.6% in November y-o-y

According to Statistics Estonia, cargo carriage on the railway decreased 2.6% on year to approximately 2.5 million tons in November 2017, cites LETA/BNS.

Cargo carriage increased by approximately 3% compared to October 2017.

In the first 11 months of this year altogether 24.7 million tons of cargo was carried on the railway, 8% more than in the same period last year.

Freight turnover of railway transport in November grew 14.8% on year to 219.6 million ton-kilometers.

Passenger carriage on the railway increased 9.7% on year to 657,000 passengers in November.

Passenger turnover of railway transport in November rose 16.7% on year to 32.4 million ton-kilometers.