In November, the turnover of enterprises engaged in the trade, repair of motor vehicles in Lithuania amounted to EUR 291 mln

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in November 2017, the turnover (VAT excluded) of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles amounted to EUR 291 million at current prices and, against October 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 0.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 9.7%).

In November 2017, against November 2016, calendar adjusted, the turnover (VAT excluded) of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 11.6% at constant prices (unadjusted – 13.4%).





Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)

At constant prices, %

Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2) November 2017, against January–November 2017 October 2017 seasonally and calendar adjusted October 2017 November 2016, calendar adjusted November 2016 January–November 2016, calendar adjusted January–November 2016 Division 45. Wholesale and retail trade andrepair of motor vehicles and motorcycles –0.4 –9.7 11.6 13.4 17.7 17.0 Sale of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts and accessories thereof –0.1 –9.6 12.1 13.9 18.1 17.3 Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles –5.6 –11.7 3.7 5.4 11.9 12.3











