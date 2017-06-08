Analytics, Lithuania, Retail, Transport
In November, the turnover of enterprises engaged in the trade, repair of motor vehicles in Lithuania amounted to EUR 291 mln
In November 2017, against November 2016, calendar adjusted, the turnover
(VAT excluded) of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade and repair
of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 11.6% at constant prices
(unadjusted – 13.4%).
Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices, %
|
Economic activities
(NACE Rev. 2)
|
November 2017, against
|
January–November 2017
|
October 2017
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
October 2017
|
November 2016, calendar adjusted
|
November 2016
|
January–November 2016, calendar
adjusted
|
January–November 2016
|
Division 45. Wholesale and retail trade
andrepair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
–0.4
|
–9.7
|
11.6
|
13.4
|
17.7
|
17.0
|
Sale of motor
vehicles, motorcycles, parts and accessories thereof
|
–0.1
|
–9.6
|
12.1
|
13.9
|
18.1
|
17.3
|
Maintenance
and repair of motor vehicles
|
–5.6
|
–11.7
|
3.7
|
5.4
|
11.9
|
12.3
More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.
