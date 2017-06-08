Poland's Energetyka wants to take part in Rail Baltica construction

Poland's electricity trade, railway maintenance and engineering company PKP Energetyka that recently established a subsidiary, Railen Baltics, in Lithuania intends to join railway electrification and European-gauge Rail Baltica railway construction projects, reports LETA/BNS.

"We are witnessing preparations of the Lithuanian railways for major electrification projects, which correspond to the profile of our Polish operations and our long-standing experience. We could leverage these advantages as a contractor and technology provider for the planned infrastructure projects," Zbigniew Chylinski, CEO of Railen Baltics, said in a comment to BNS.





In his words, Railen Baltics is most interested in Rail Baltica and electrification of the Vilnius-Klaipeda stretch.





PKP Energetyka supplies electricity to Polish railways, maintains and repairs railways, builds fuel stations, trades electricity and fuel.





Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, the state-run railway company, has already called a tender for electrification of Vilnius-Klaipeda route, which will be one of the biggest railway projects of the past years, largely financed with money of the European Union (EU). Mantas Bartuska, CEO at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, said the stretch should be electrified by 2022, with the work to cost 250-300 million euros, far less than earlier plans.