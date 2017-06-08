Energy, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.12.2017, 14:13
Poland's Energetyka wants to take part in Rail Baltica construction
"We are witnessing preparations of the Lithuanian railways for major electrification projects, which correspond to the profile of our Polish operations and our long-standing experience. We could leverage these advantages as a contractor and technology provider for the planned infrastructure projects," Zbigniew Chylinski, CEO of Railen Baltics, said in a comment to BNS.
In his words, Railen Baltics is most interested in Rail Baltica and electrification of the Vilnius-Klaipeda stretch.
PKP Energetyka supplies electricity to Polish railways, maintains and repairs railways, builds fuel stations, trades electricity and fuel.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, the state-run railway company, has already called a tender for electrification of Vilnius-Klaipeda route, which will be one of the biggest railway projects of the past years, largely financed with money of the European Union (EU). Mantas Bartuska, CEO at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, said the stretch should be electrified by 2022, with the work to cost 250-300 million euros, far less than earlier plans.
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 28.12.2017 In 2016, average size of agricultural holding increased and their number – decreased in Latvia
- 28.12.2017 In November, the turnover of enterprises engaged in the trade, repair of motor vehicles in Lithuania amounted to EUR 291 mln
- 28.12.2017 Cleantech startup Alina raises EUR 550,000 investment
- 28.12.2017 What impact will Nord Stream 2 have on European energy security?
- 28.12.2017 Viking Line отмечает рост конкуренции, но прогноз итогов года оптимистичный
- 28.12.2017 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants up 75.2 % in 11 months
- 28.12.2017 В Литве меняется порядок продажи алкогольных напитков
- 28.12.2017 Самые яркие события 2017 года в области энергетики и прогнозы на 2018 год