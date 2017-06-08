Lithuanian Railways signs long-term contract with Lifosa

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) has signed a three-year contract with Lifosa, one of Europe's biggest phosphate fertilizer exporters, the state railway company said on December 22nd, cites LETA/BNS.

"We have not had a long-term contract until now, so we hope that it will help ensure the stability of freight flows and mutually beneficial cooperation," Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai CEO Mantas Bartuska said in a press release.

The railway company transports over 2.5 million tons of Lifosa products annually.

Lifosa's annual revenue fell by 11% last year compared with 2015 to 367.4 million euros. Its profit plunged by a factor of ten to 6.137 million euros.

The fertilizer manufacturer, which is based in Kedainiai, in central Lithuania, is controlled by Swiss-registered, Russian-owed Eurochem Group.