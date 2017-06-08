Estonia makes amendments to transport development plan for Port of Tallinn IPO

The Estonian government at a sitting on Thursday approved amendments to the transport development plan for 2014-2020, which concern the initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the state-owned port company Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam), informs LETA/BNS.

Amendments will be made to the part of the transport development plan that concerns changing the state's single holding of Port of Tallinn to a majority holding. The amendment is necessary for listing the Port of Tallinn so that the state retains a majority holding.

The government in November gave its consent to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to move forward with preparations for an IPO of shares in the Port of Tallinn. The government also endorsed a plan for further actions with a view to conducting the IPO, their basic principles and timelines.

"The purpose of listing Port of Tallinn is to increase the company's value and create investment opportunities for Estonian people and pension funds," Prime Minister Juri Ratas said then.

He said that also increasing the attractiveness of Estonia in the eyes of foreign investors was very important for the government. "I believe that the float of shares in Port of Tallinn will emerge as a very good opportunity for our partners in Europe and in the Nordic countries in particular to invest in Estonia," Ratas said.

The plan is for trading in Port of Tallinn shares to start on Nasdaq Tallinn in the first half of next year. One-third of the shares of the company will be floated, and the remainder kept by the government.

"The bigger the number of shareholders, the more it will motivate the company to adopt even greater transparency and effectiveness, and in the end the value of the company will grow," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson said in November. "Port of Tallinn is a successful company, and listing will give the people of Estonia an opportunity to share in this success," she said.

Simson pointed out that the IPO of Port of Tallinn will increase the company's recognition, enable funds to invest more of people's pension money in the domestic market, give a boost to activity on the stock exchange and to Estonia's reputation as an investment environment.

Listing of Port of Tallinn has been agreed upon in the coalition agreement of the governing parties. The company's aim is to list shares on the Tallinn stock exchange at the latest by the end of the first half of 2018.

Port of Tallinn has chosen Baker McKenzie and Cobalt as legal advisors of the company's IPO.