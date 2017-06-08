Estonian president: Schengen strengthened cooperation between border regions

Joining the Schengen Area gave a push to the cooperation between communities in the border region, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in the southern Estonian border town Valga, celebrating the passing of 10 years from joining the Schengen Area, informs LETA/BNS. The anniversary of Estonia and Latvia being part of the Schengen Area was also attended by Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis.

Photo: president.lv

"As neighbors we communicated closely also before that, but removing border control in the border crossing points of Estonia and Latvia when we joined the Schengen Area made communicating between people even easier and smoother, and gave a push to communities near the border to develop their home regions together," Kaljulaid said.





Estonia and Latvia have developed a business-friendly environment together, have improved healthcare services and vocational education, created better conditions for cross-border employment and developed the living environment, the president said.





According to Kaljulaid, people get used to good things quickly and the same has happened to the Schengen Area. "We see the absence of borders as a self-evident thing, but to keep that we have to work every day, because the calls to stop Schengen have not disappeared from today's Europe. For that we have to protect the pillars of the European Union and common values on which the invisible border of Schengen is supported on," the president said.





The 10th anniversary of Estonia and Latvia being part of the Schengen Area was also attended by Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis. The heads of state also visited the local vocational education center which offers courses to Estonians as well as Latvians.