Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:28
Taxify: decision of European court undermines competition
"We expected from the ECJ defining the ridesharing platforms as
digital service providers, which would have created better preconditions for
innovation and open competition. Where strict regulations like this protect the
interests of a very small group of taxi drivers, they significantly restrict
free competition and options for customers," Villig said in a press
release.
"In the opinion of Taxify,
the field of transportation requires regulation that is minimal but done at a
reasonable level - a background check for each driver and insurance for cars.
That would ensure extensive open competition on the market and freedom of
choice for customers," he said.
"At present there's still a number of closed markets in Europe such as
Germany, Spain, Italy, Hungary and Scandinavia, where the associations of taxi
drivers have managed to ban ridesharing on the local market as a result of
strong lobbying. In countries like that the taxi service continues to be a
luxury service which is seldom used by locals," the Taxify co-founder said.
Uber is a transport
services company, the European court of justice (ECJ) said in a ruling out on
Wednesday, requiring it to comply with the relevant transport regulations
governing local taxi services. The decision in Luxembourg, after a challenge
brought by taxi drivers in Barcelona, will apply across the whole of the EU.
"The service provided by Uber
connecting individuals with non-professional drivers is covered by services in
the field of transport," the EU court ruled. The EU's 28 member states
"can therefore regulate the conditions for providing that service."
Uber had denied it was
a transport company, arguing instead it is a digital service business with
operations that should be subject to an EU directive governing e-commerce and
prohibiting restrictions on the establishment of such organizations.
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 Балтийские страны рассчитывают на помощь ЕС в синхронизации ЛЭП
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds