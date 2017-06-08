Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Legislation, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:28
Estonia, Russia sign accord on cooperation in transport
BC, Tallinn, 20.12.2017.Print version
An agreement on cooperation in transport was signed between Estonia and Russia at Muuga harbor near Tallinn on December 19th, informs Interfax/BNS/LETA.
The cooperation protocol was signed by Ahti
Kuningas, deputy secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of Transport
and Communications responsible for transport, and Russian deputy minister of
transport Sergei Aristov.
The protocol deals with different aspects of cooperation in the field of
transport and logistics. The parties agreed to try and raise the speed of the
Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow train to the same level with that of the St.
Petersburg-Helsinki train connection, where border checks are conducted on
board while the train is en route.
In addition matters related to road use tariffs were discussed.
Other articles:
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Raudtee выводит с 22 декабря на линию Таллинн-Москва составы из 15 вагонов