Estonia, Russia sign accord on cooperation in transport

An agreement on cooperation in transport was signed between Estonia and Russia at Muuga harbor near Tallinn on December 19th, informs Interfax/BNS/LETA.

The cooperation protocol was signed by Ahti Kuningas, deputy secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of Transport and Communications responsible for transport, and Russian deputy minister of transport Sergei Aristov.

The protocol deals with different aspects of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. The parties agreed to try and raise the speed of the Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow train to the same level with that of the St. Petersburg-Helsinki train connection, where border checks are conducted on board while the train is en route.

In addition matters related to road use tariffs were discussed.