Neste: gas prices to rise 4.8 cents, diesel fuel prices 3.8 cents per liter in January
According to the company, excise tax accounts for approximately 34% of the
final price of fuel now, therefore higher excise tax rates will have an
immediate effect on oil product prices in Latvia. From January 1 next year,
excise tax rate on gasoline will increase four centers per liter and excise tax
rate on diesel fuel - 3.8 cents per liter. Furthermore, value added tax applies
to the increase in excise tax, therefore gasoline price will increase 4.8
cents, diesel fuel price EUR 3.8 cents, and liquefied propane gas price - by
4.6 cents per liter.
Aleksejs Saripins, manager of Latvijas Propana Gaze
network of filling stations, told LETA though that Neste Latvija's estimates were erroneous and that LPG prices would
only increase 2.5 centers per liter.
"Since the crisis, we haven't seen excise tax on fuel increase that
much. With the higher excise tax, which from January 1 will account for 38% of
fuel price and 32.2% of diesel fuel price, we can expect gasoline consumption
to continue to decrease, and consumption of diesel fuel will also change,"
said Neste Latvija retail trade
manager Armands Beizikis.
"Also, higher excise tax will affect not only motorists and transport
industry, but also many other sectors, and prices for different services and
products will also increase," he said.
As reported, excise taxes will increase from January 1, 2018 in accordance
with amendments to the Law on Excise Tax that the Cabinet of Ministers passed
in July.
