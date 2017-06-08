Neste: gas prices to rise 4.8 cents, diesel fuel prices 3.8 cents per liter in January

Fuel prices in Latvia will increase from 2018 as a result of higher excise tax rates - the price of gasoline will increase by 4.8 cents per liter, while diesel fuel price will increase 3.8 cents per liter, fuel retailer Neste Latvija informed LETA.

According to the company, excise tax accounts for approximately 34% of the final price of fuel now, therefore higher excise tax rates will have an immediate effect on oil product prices in Latvia. From January 1 next year, excise tax rate on gasoline will increase four centers per liter and excise tax rate on diesel fuel - 3.8 cents per liter. Furthermore, value added tax applies to the increase in excise tax, therefore gasoline price will increase 4.8 cents, diesel fuel price EUR 3.8 cents, and liquefied propane gas price - by 4.6 cents per liter.

Aleksejs Saripins, manager of Latvijas Propana Gaze network of filling stations, told LETA though that Neste Latvija's estimates were erroneous and that LPG prices would only increase 2.5 centers per liter.

"Since the crisis, we haven't seen excise tax on fuel increase that much. With the higher excise tax, which from January 1 will account for 38% of fuel price and 32.2% of diesel fuel price, we can expect gasoline consumption to continue to decrease, and consumption of diesel fuel will also change," said Neste Latvija retail trade manager Armands Beizikis. "Also, higher excise tax will affect not only motorists and transport industry, but also many other sectors, and prices for different services and products will also increase," he said.

As reported, excise taxes will increase from January 1, 2018 in accordance with amendments to the Law on Excise Tax that the Cabinet of Ministers passed in July.