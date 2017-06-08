Estonian Railways registered 2.6% drop in 11-month freight volumes

Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of the state owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways in the first 11 months of 2017 totaled 11.1 million tons, 2.6% less than during the same period last year, cites LETA/BNS.

Cargoes transported in November totaled 1.2 million tons, 9% more than in November 2016, the company said on Tuesday.

Train passengers in the 11 months numbered approximately 6.7 million, 7.3% more than in January-November 2016.

In full-year 2016, 12.52 million tons of freight was transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways, 2.9 million tons or 18.7% less than the year before.