Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:35
Estonian Railways registered 2.6% drop in 11-month freight volumes
19.12.2017
Cargoes transported on the infrastructure of the state owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways in the first 11 months of 2017 totaled 11.1 million tons, 2.6% less than during the same period last year, cites LETA/BNS.
Cargoes transported in November totaled 1.2 million tons, 9% more than in
November 2016, the company said on Tuesday.
Train passengers in the 11 months numbered approximately 6.7 million, 7.3%
more than in January-November 2016.
In full-year 2016, 12.52 million tons of freight was transported on the
infrastructure of Estonian Railways, 2.9 million tons or 18.7% less than the
year before.
