Investments, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:38
Lithuanian railways to electrify only Vilnius–Klaipeda route
"Among the key infrastructure projects for next year we will have
electrification of the Vilnius-Klaipeda stretch and electric train connection
of other cities. Electric trains are more efficient, they use less energy. The
initial plan was that the work could cost around 400 million euros but today we
expect the cost to be 250-300 million euros," Bartuska told a news
conference on Monday.
In his words, a contractor competition should be called shortly, with the
work to be completed in 2021 -2022. Electrification of other stretches will be
considered in the future, said Bartuska.
"In Lithuania, we have electrified merely 7% of the railway network,
and in the future we hope to have 30-40% of the network electrified," he
added.
The company currently owns about 10 electric passenger locomotives,
planning to purchase electric freight locomotives it currently doesn't have.
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai подписала долгосрочный договор с Lifosa
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Latvian traffic police get 206 wearable cameras for fighting corruption risks
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Raudtee выводит с 22 декабря на линию Таллинн-Москва составы из 15 вагонов