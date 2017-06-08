Lithuanian railways to electrify only Vilnius–Klaipeda route

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), the state-run railway company, intends to electrify the route from Vilnius to Klaipeda within four years. The company's CEO Mantas Bartuska said the work could cost 250-300 million euros, which is considerably less than planned before, reports LETA/BNS.

"Among the key infrastructure projects for next year we will have electrification of the Vilnius-Klaipeda stretch and electric train connection of other cities. Electric trains are more efficient, they use less energy. The initial plan was that the work could cost around 400 million euros but today we expect the cost to be 250-300 million euros," Bartuska told a news conference on Monday.

In his words, a contractor competition should be called shortly, with the work to be completed in 2021 -2022. Electrification of other stretches will be considered in the future, said Bartuska.

"In Lithuania, we have electrified merely 7% of the railway network, and in the future we hope to have 30-40% of the network electrified," he added.

The company currently owns about 10 electric passenger locomotives, planning to purchase electric freight locomotives it currently doesn't have.