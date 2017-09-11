Lithuania, Tourism
Novaturas' main shareholder to sell a stake in Lithuanian tour operator
Novaturas' largest shareholder, Central European Tour Operator, has decided to sell a part of its shareholding in Lithuania's biggest tour operator, reported LETA/BNS.
Central European Tour Operator "has approved the launch of sale of a block of shares in the company by way of an accelerated bookbuilding (ABB)," Novaturas said.
The shareholder plans to sell a stake worth of up to 5 mln euros, but it may decide to increase the number of shares on sale in the ABB, it adde
Central European Tour Operator now owns 47.4% of Novaturas. Other shareholders include Ugnius Radvila with 9.49%, and Rytis Sumakaris and Vidas Paliunas with 6.86% each.
Novaturas is listed on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
