Number of accommodated tourists down 2% on year in Estonia

Domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia in September 2018 numbered 276,000, which is 2% less than in September 2017, informs LETA/BNS.

Compared to September 2017, the number of both domestic and foreign tourists decreased, Statistics Estonia said.





In total, 178,000 foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia that month, which is 2% less than last year. Altogether 85,000 people, or half of the foreign tourists arrived from the neighboring countries of Latvia, Finland and Russia. The number of tourists from Finland and Russia decreased on year 10% and 8%, respectively, however, the number of tourists from Latvia went up by 5%.





More tourists arrived from several other European and Asian states. A total of 69% of the foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. Establishments in Parnu provided lodging for 9%, Tartu for 7% and East-Viru County for 4% of the foreign tourists, of whom 67% was on a holiday and 25% on a business trip.





Accommodated domestic tourists numbered 98,000, or 1% less than in September 2017. Of the domestic tourists, 60% were on a holiday trip and 28% on a business trip. A total of 28% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the establishments of Harju County, 14% in both Parnu County and Tartu County, and 11% in East-Viru County.





In September, 1,146 accommodation establishments offered their services to tourists, with 22,000 rooms and 51,000 bed places available. Altogether 46% of the rooms and a third of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, a euros less than in September 2017. The average cost of a guest night was 47 euros in Harju County, 31 euros in Parnu County, 36 euros in Tartu County and 32 euros in East-Viru County.