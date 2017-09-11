Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.11.2018, 19:42
Over 900 events planned to mark 100th anniversary of Latvia
The central events of the centenary celebrations will take
place on Latvia’s Independence Day, November 18. The festivities will begin
with greeting the sunrise with songs in various places in Riga and Latvia’s
regions.
The Freedom Guard event is scheduled to take place by
Latvia’s freedom symbols in Riga, Cesis, Jelgava, Rezekne and Valka from 10
a.m. to 12 noon. Various events are also planned throughout the day at
memorials dedicated to Latvia’s freedom fighters.
The National Armed Forces will stage a parade at the
November 11 Embankment in Riga at 2 p.m. An exhibition of Latvian and allied
forces’ military equipment will be on display at Riga Passenger Port from 11
a.m. to 5 p.m.
A musical show titled 18.11 will take place by the Freedom
Monument in downtown Riga from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. The show will be followed
by President Raimonds Vejonis’ address.
A multimedia show Abas Malas (Both Banks), combining music,
dance and modern technology, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Arena Riga with the
participation of more than 450 dancers.
At 9 p.m., people are invited to gather at the November 11
Embankment for singing the Latvian anthem and enjoying the lights show Saules
Muzs (The Life of the Sun). The performance tells the story of the time from
the creation of the Latvian State to the present day, ending with colorful
fireworks and an affirmation of Latvia’s future and belief in the Latvian
people and in each Latvian citizen.
The concert Birthday Night will take place at 10:30 at the
Latvian National Theater, and the Centenary Club Night will take place across
Latvia from 2 a.m. till 5 a.m.
On November 19, beloved songs in brand new arrangements will
be performed by young Latvian musicians on a specially built wooden open-air
stage outside the National Library of Latvia.
The annual lights festival Staro Riga will take place in the
Latvian capital from November 16 to 19. The central theme of this year’s
festival is the Risen Castle of Light.
- 05.11.2018 Latvijas Banka issues a collector coin "Gold Brooches. The Bubble Fibula"
- 05.11.2018 Altum extends EUR 8.2 mln in loans to business start-ups in nine months
- 05.11.2018 Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route up 8.2% in October
- 05.11.2018 Latvia: Binders and ACB to reconstruct section of A2 highway
- 05.11.2018 В честь столетия Латвии по всей стране пройдет более 900 мероприятий
- 05.11.2018 Латвийские переработчики молока в 2018 году начали экспорт в Мьянму и Камбоджу
- 05.11.2018 airBaltic совершенствует программу лояльности клиентов
- 05.11.2018 Латвийские домохозяйства взяли больше потребительских кредитов в 2017 году
- 05.11.2018 Latvenergo в 2017 году сохранило позиции лидера энергетической отрасли