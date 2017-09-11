Over 900 events planned to mark 100th anniversary of Latvia

More than 900 various events are planned across Latvia from November 17 to 19 to mark the centenary of the Republic of Latvia, with admission to most of them being free of charge, Jolanta Borite, a project manager at Latvia’s Centenary Bureau, said LETA.

The central events of the centenary celebrations will take place on Latvia’s Independence Day, November 18. The festivities will begin with greeting the sunrise with songs in various places in Riga and Latvia’s regions.





The Freedom Guard event is scheduled to take place by Latvia’s freedom symbols in Riga, Cesis, Jelgava, Rezekne and Valka from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Various events are also planned throughout the day at memorials dedicated to Latvia’s freedom fighters.





The National Armed Forces will stage a parade at the November 11 Embankment in Riga at 2 p.m. An exhibition of Latvian and allied forces’ military equipment will be on display at Riga Passenger Port from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





A musical show titled 18.11 will take place by the Freedom Monument in downtown Riga from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. The show will be followed by President Raimonds Vejonis’ address.





A multimedia show Abas Malas (Both Banks), combining music, dance and modern technology, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Arena Riga with the participation of more than 450 dancers.





At 9 p.m., people are invited to gather at the November 11 Embankment for singing the Latvian anthem and enjoying the lights show Saules Muzs (The Life of the Sun). The performance tells the story of the time from the creation of the Latvian State to the present day, ending with colorful fireworks and an affirmation of Latvia’s future and belief in the Latvian people and in each Latvian citizen.





The concert Birthday Night will take place at 10:30 at the Latvian National Theater, and the Centenary Club Night will take place across Latvia from 2 a.m. till 5 a.m.





On November 19, beloved songs in brand new arrangements will be performed by young Latvian musicians on a specially built wooden open-air stage outside the National Library of Latvia.





The annual lights festival Staro Riga will take place in the Latvian capital from November 16 to 19. The central theme of this year’s festival is the Risen Castle of Light.