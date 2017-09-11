Airport, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.10.2018, 11:00
Small Planet Airlines restructuring will not affect trips, Novaturas says
"We cooperate with several airlines when organizing trips, and in case of difficulties with one of them, we can always turn to another flight operator. We have organized trips for almost 20 years and we always have a plan B, so our clients can wait for their holidays calmly," Dovile Zapkute, a marketing and PR project manager at Novaturas, was quoted in a statement.
Novaturas says the company started talking to other chartered companies after learning of Small Planet Airlines' restructuring in Poland and Germany. According to Zapkute, the company can quickly replace any airline, if needed.
Novaturas organizes over 3,400 flights to over 29 destinations every year.
Small Planet Airlines said on Tuesday it was starting restructuring in Lithuania.
- 24.10.2018 В Клайпедском порту по причине сильного ветра ограничено судоходство
- 24.10.2018 Small Planet Airlines будет реструктуризована и в Литве
- 24.10.2018 Lithuania's Klaipeda introduces ship traffic restrictions due to strong winds
- 23.10.2018 Датская Dovista открыла предприятие по производству окон в Литве
- 23.10.2018 В Таллинне состоялась конференция о туристическом налоге
- 23.10.2018 Small Planet Airlines to be restructured in Lithuania as well
- 23.10.2018 In September, industrial production decreased by 3.3% in Lithuania
- 23.10.2018 Intersurgical инвестирует в Пабраде еще 20 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 Intersurgical to invest another EUR 20 mln in Lithuania's Pabrade
- 23.10.2018 Belarusian busted in Lithuania with contraband in car with diplomatic plates