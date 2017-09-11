Small Planet Airlines restructuring will not affect trips, Novaturas says

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, says restructuring of its partner, chartered airline Small Planet Airlines, will not affect planned trips, informed LETA/BNS.

"We cooperate with several airlines when organizing trips, and in case of difficulties with one of them, we can always turn to another flight operator. We have organized trips for almost 20 years and we always have a plan B, so our clients can wait for their holidays calmly," Dovile Zapkute, a marketing and PR project manager at Novaturas, was quoted in a statement.





Novaturas says the company started talking to other chartered companies after learning of Small Planet Airlines' restructuring in Poland and Germany. According to Zapkute, the company can quickly replace any airline, if needed.





Novaturas organizes over 3,400 flights to over 29 destinations every year.





Small Planet Airlines said on Tuesday it was starting restructuring in Lithuania.