Monday, 15.10.2018, 14:00
Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 30%
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 140.2 mln euros in turnover in January-September of 2018, up 30% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.
In September alone, sales grew 8% to 21.6 mln euros, the company said via
the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
Novaturas serviced
35,800 clients last month, a rise of 10% over a month, and 243,600 in the nine
months (up 32%).
Central European Tour
Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas whose
shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw Stock Exchanges.
