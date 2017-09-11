Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 30%

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 140.2 mln euros in turnover in January-September of 2018, up 30% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

In September alone, sales grew 8% to 21.6 mln euros, the company said via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.





Novaturas serviced 35,800 clients last month, a rise of 10% over a month, and 243,600 in the nine months (up 32%).





Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas whose shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw Stock Exchanges.