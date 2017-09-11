Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Security, Tourism
Security service searches tourist offices offering trips from Estonia to Crimea
Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) this week searched the offices of five tourism enterprises suspected of offering travel services in Russian-occupied Crimea, Russian website of the public broadcaster ERR reported.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated against several businesses and five people have been declared suspects.
Both KAPO and the Office of the Prosecutor General refused to reveal details about the investigation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, which is responsible for the tourism sector, refused comment as well, ERR noted.
Based on rules agreed within the EU, intermediation of tourism services and other business activities are prohibited in Crimea, ERR reports. Infringers can either be fined or imprisoned for up to five years.
All the tourism offices suspected of violating the ban offered trips to Crimea via Russia.
Entering Crimea, however, is not prohibited when approaching from Ukraine, ERR writes.
