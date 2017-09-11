Margus Sameli to start work as director of Enterprise Estonia's tourism development center

Margus Sameli, who has a longstanding international communications business background, is to start work as the new director of Enterprise Estonia's tourism development center.

"Margus Sameli stood out from all the other candidates with his comprehensive view of tourism. Margus understands in addition to marketing also the importance of infrastructure and the quality of tourism services, which is very important when developing tourism," Alo Ivask, chairman of the management board of Enterprise Estonia, said in a press release.





"As director of the tourism development center of Enterprise Estonia, I will help increase the reputation of Estonia as a tourist destination and promote the offering of innovative tourism products. We must constantly develop tourism products and services to ensure that more tourists come to Estonia and that they spend more time and money here. While the communications field, in which I was previously active as head of the Baltics group of Dentsu Aegis Network, was dynamic, fragmented, very analytical and technologically innovative, then all this can be manifold in the tourism field," Sameli said.





Sameli has a master's degree in communication management from the Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication School of Tallinn University. He also holds a degree in sculpture from the Estonian Academy of Arts.





The aim of the tourism development center of Enterprise Estonia is to increase the reputation of Estonia as a travel destination and the international competitiveness of Estonia's tourism products.