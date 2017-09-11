Estonia, Markets and Companies, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 17:29
Margus Sameli to start work as director of Enterprise Estonia's tourism development center
"Margus Sameli stood out from all the other candidates
with his comprehensive view of tourism. Margus understands in addition to
marketing also the importance of infrastructure and the quality of tourism
services, which is very important when developing tourism," Alo Ivask,
chairman of the management board of Enterprise Estonia, said in a press
release.
"As director of the tourism development center of
Enterprise Estonia, I will help increase the reputation of Estonia as a tourist
destination and promote the offering of innovative tourism products. We must
constantly develop tourism products and services to ensure that more tourists
come to Estonia and that they spend more time and money here. While the
communications field, in which I was previously active as head of the
Baltics group of Dentsu Aegis Network, was dynamic, fragmented, very analytical
and technologically innovative, then all this can be manifold in the tourism
field," Sameli said.
Sameli has a master's degree in communication management
from the Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communication School of Tallinn
University. He also holds a degree in sculpture from the Estonian Academy of
Arts.
The aim of the tourism development center of Enterprise
Estonia is to increase the reputation of Estonia as a travel destination and
the international competitiveness of Estonia's tourism products.
