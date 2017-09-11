Novaturas' 1H profits up 24% to EUR 4.4 mln

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 4.4 mln euros in net profits in the first half of this year, up 24% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Revenue grew 43% to 80.2 mln euros, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





Novaturas served 134,463 clients, 42% more than in the same period of 2017. Their number grew 43% in Lithuania and Latvia each and increased 38% in Estonia.





EBITDA was up 36% to 5.9 mln euros.





Novaturas' shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.