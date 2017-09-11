Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.08.2018, 11:59
Novaturas' 1H profits up 24% to EUR 4.4 mln
BC, Vilniaus, 08.08.2018.Print version
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 4.4 mln euros in net profits in the first half of this year, up 24% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.
Revenue
grew 43% to 80.2 mln euros, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
Novaturas served 134,463 clients, 42% more than in the
same period of 2017. Their number grew 43% in Lithuania and Latvia each and
increased 38% in Estonia.
EBITDA was
up 36% to 5.9 mln euros.
Novaturas' shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
Other articles:
- 08.08.2018 Rising grain prices will push food prices up - Lithuanian producers
- 08.08.2018 Выручка Klaipedos nafta сократилась на 13%
- 08.08.2018 Прибыль Novaturas выросла на 24% до 4,4 млн. евро
- 08.08.2018 На территории бывшей Шкиротавской тюрьмы будет создан инновационный центр
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights
- 07.08.2018 Tele2 to spend over EUR 600,000 on compensations to clients for mobile roaming disruptions
- 07.08.2018 Building materials producer Cemex raises 2017 sales in Latvia by 34.6%
- 07.08.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1
- 07.08.2018 Cesu Alus brewery raises turnover 14.7% in 2017
- 07.08.2018 Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga to be renovated