Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 08.08.2018, 11:59

Novaturas' 1H profits up 24% to EUR 4.4 mln

BC, Vilniaus, 08.08.2018.Print version
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 4.4 mln euros in net profits in the first half of this year, up 24% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Revenue grew 43% to 80.2 mln euros, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.


Novaturas served 134,463 clients, 42% more than in the same period of 2017. Their number grew 43% in Lithuania and Latvia each and increased 38% in Estonia.


EBITDA was up 36% to 5.9 mln euros.


Novaturas' shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 