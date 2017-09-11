Advertising, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 15:39
Vilnius; the G-spot of Europe – new international advertising campaign by Go Vilnius
The campaign aims to increase the visibility
of Vilnius, and to position the city as an exciting option for millennials seeking
alternative tourism destinations. By capturing the imagination of the millennial
market with its bold creative, the campaign presents Vilnius’ potential as an
undiscovered European city-break destination, hence the playful tagline, ‘Nobody
knows where it is, but when you find it, it's amazing’.
‘Vilnius;
the G-spot of Europe’ features outdoor, digital and social advertising, with the
dedicated Vilniusgspot.com website hosting
a quiz which allows users to generate a personalised map of the city. The
interactive map includes places of interest specific to individuals’ responses.
Attractions range from the traditional sites such as the UNESCO World
Heritage-listed Vilnius Old Town and beautiful botanical gardens to the cosmopolitan
experiences associated with a modern European city-break including craft
brewery tours, street food markets and open-air concerts.
The humorous
campaign concept was created by Lithuanian advertising students who sought to
draw international attention to Vilnius and its potential as an alternative
European city-break destination. One of the campaign’s student creators, Jurgis
Ramanauskas, commented; “Few people know where Vilnius really is, but when they
arrive they fall in love with the city. This insight came from our
conversations with international visitors, and we formulated the idea that
Vilnius is synonymous with the G-spot theory – nobody knows where it is, but,
when it is discovered, everyone is very pleased!”.
Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius comments; “When I
welcome international visitors to Vilnius, whether they are investors,
journalists or representatives of official delegations, I’m so often told that
upon arriving in Lithuania’s capital their first-hand impressions far outweigh
their expectations. On the one hand, this assessment is very pleasing to hear,
but on the other hand, it indicates that the perception of Vilnius needs to be
dramatically improved to match with the reality.”
Inga Romanovskienė, Director of Go
Vilnius, the Vilnius Tourism and Business Development Agency, comments; “When
it comes to attracting the modern tourist we’re dealing with a very high level
of competition with other European cities and countries investing heavily in
destination marketing. The young creatives who came up with ‘Vilnius; the
G-spot of Europe’ presented an extremely engaging idea to drive interest in the
city. Go Vilnius looks forward to welcoming new international visitors to
Vilnius and continuing to promote the city’s best tourism attractions and
experiences.”
Vilnius has recieved increasing international attention this year, featuring in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Europe’ list which rounds up the continent’s top ten up-and-coming destinations. According to Lonely Planet, the world's largest travel guide publisher, “Vilnius has found its confident, quirky voice – and it’s only a matter of time before the world cottons on”.
