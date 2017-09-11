Vilnius; the G-spot of Europe – new international advertising campaign by Go Vilnius

On Thursday August 9th Go Vilnius, the official tourism organisation for Lithuania’s capital city, will launch ‘Vilnius; the G-spot of Europe’, a multimedia advertising campaign directed at the UK and German markets.

The campaign aims to increase the visibility of Vilnius, and to position the city as an exciting option for millennials seeking alternative tourism destinations. By capturing the imagination of the millennial market with its bold creative, the campaign presents Vilnius’ potential as an undiscovered European city-break destination, hence the playful tagline, ‘Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it, it's amazing’.





‘Vilnius; the G-spot of Europe’ features outdoor, digital and social advertising, with the dedicated Vilniusgspot.com website hosting a quiz which allows users to generate a personalised map of the city. The interactive map includes places of interest specific to individuals’ responses. Attractions range from the traditional sites such as the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Vilnius Old Town and beautiful botanical gardens to the cosmopolitan experiences associated with a modern European city-break including craft brewery tours, street food markets and open-air concerts.





The humorous campaign concept was created by Lithuanian advertising students who sought to draw international attention to Vilnius and its potential as an alternative European city-break destination. One of the campaign’s student creators, Jurgis Ramanauskas, commented; “Few people know where Vilnius really is, but when they arrive they fall in love with the city. This insight came from our conversations with international visitors, and we formulated the idea that Vilnius is synonymous with the G-spot theory – nobody knows where it is, but, when it is discovered, everyone is very pleased!”.





Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius comments; “When I welcome international visitors to Vilnius, whether they are investors, journalists or representatives of official delegations, I’m so often told that upon arriving in Lithuania’s capital their first-hand impressions far outweigh their expectations. On the one hand, this assessment is very pleasing to hear, but on the other hand, it indicates that the perception of Vilnius needs to be dramatically improved to match with the reality.”





Inga Romanovskienė, Director of Go Vilnius, the Vilnius Tourism and Business Development Agency, comments; “When it comes to attracting the modern tourist we’re dealing with a very high level of competition with other European cities and countries investing heavily in destination marketing. The young creatives who came up with ‘Vilnius; the G-spot of Europe’ presented an extremely engaging idea to drive interest in the city. Go Vilnius looks forward to welcoming new international visitors to Vilnius and continuing to promote the city’s best tourism attractions and experiences.”





Vilnius has recieved increasing international attention this year, featuring in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Europe’ list which rounds up the continent’s top ten up-and-coming destinations. According to Lonely Planet, the world's largest travel guide publisher, “Vilnius has found its confident, quirky voice – and it’s only a matter of time before the world cottons on”.