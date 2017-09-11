Vilnius launches ''pillow tax'' declaration system

Vilnius authorities on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, launched an online system for hotels and other accommodation providers for the declaration of the so called "pillow tax", or tourist fee, informs LETA/BNS.

Businesses are being invited to register at turistorinkliava.vilnius.lt on August 1-10 and declare their tax revenues for the past month and transfer the money into Vilnius Municipality's bank account by August 25.





Vilnius introduced the 1-euro-per-night fee in July, with exemptions for minors, schoolchildren and disabled people. A special exemption for larger tourist groups will be in place until the end of this year.





Vilnius authorities expect to get around 2 mln euros every year as of 2019 from the fee.