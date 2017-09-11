Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.07.2018, 19:01
Sales of Mogotel hotel operator last year rose by 8.5%
The company's management said that in 2017 Mogotel increased its sales thanks to attraction of new hotels to
the chain, expanding the supply, customer categories, as well as thanks to IT
innovations, successful sales and marketing strategy, investment in employee
training.
Mogotel
represents 11 Rixwell Hotels and two Wellton hotels. Wellton Centrum Hotel & SPA and Wellton Riga Hotel & SPA are located in Riga. Seven Rixwell hotels - Rixwell Elefant Hotel, Rixwell
Old Riga Palace Hotel, Rixwell
Gertrude Hotel, Rixwell Terrace
Design Hotel, Rixwell Centra Hotel,
Rixwell Irina Hotel, Rixwell Domus Hotel - are in Riga, one Rixwell hotel - Rixwell Bauska Hotel - is located in Bauska town, and one - Rixwell Old Town Hotel is located in
Estonian capital Tallinn.
In 2016 Mogotel posted EUR
16.294 mln in sales and earned EUR 127,128 in profit.
Mogotel was
founded in 2011 and its share capital is EUR 2,845. The company's sole owner is
Vadims Muhins.
- 27.07.2018 806,000 Latvian residents file their annual income statements by July
- 27.07.2018 Financial results of Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus company improve in 2017
- 27.07.2018 Number of counterfeit banknotes, coins remains low in Latvia – central bank
- 27.07.2018 Constitutional Court to hear complaint about language reform in Latvia's minority schools
- 27.07.2018 Latvian financial institutions earn EUR 132.1 mln in H1
- 27.07.2018 Work group not to agree on liquidation of MPC system but work on renewing sector's reputation - expert
- 27.07.2018 Latvian, Estonian markets push Lithuania's ABC Data Lietuva forward
- 27.07.2018 КС Латвии возбудил дело о конституционности полного перевода обучения на латышский язык
- 27.07.2018 Рост рынка бумаги в Европе принёс Roquette Amilina большую прибыль
- 27.07.2018 806 тыс. латвийцев подали годовые декларации о доходах