Sales of Mogotel hotel operator last year rose by 8.5%

Mogotel hotel operator that represents several Rixwell Hotels and Wellton hotels, last year posted EUR 17.686 mln in sales that was by 8.5% more than a year ago, while the comapny's profit rose by 2.6% to EUR 325,205, informs LETA.

The company's management said that in 2017 Mogotel increased its sales thanks to attraction of new hotels to the chain, expanding the supply, customer categories, as well as thanks to IT innovations, successful sales and marketing strategy, investment in employee training.





Mogotel represents 11 Rixwell Hotels and two Wellton hotels. Wellton Centrum Hotel & SPA and Wellton Riga Hotel & SPA are located in Riga. Seven Rixwell hotels - Rixwell Elefant Hotel, Rixwell Old Riga Palace Hotel, Rixwell Gertrude Hotel, Rixwell Terrace Design Hotel, Rixwell Centra Hotel, Rixwell Irina Hotel, Rixwell Domus Hotel - are in Riga, one Rixwell hotel - Rixwell Bauska Hotel - is located in Bauska town, and one - Rixwell Old Town Hotel is located in Estonian capital Tallinn.





In 2016 Mogotel posted EUR 16.294 mln in sales and earned EUR 127,128 in profit.

Mogotel was founded in 2011 and its share capital is EUR 2,845. The company's sole owner is Vadims Muhins.