Latvia becomes top travel destination for Estonians
Last year
Estonian residents made 606,000 trips with overnight stays to neighboring
countries. Latvia was the most popular destination of such trips, followed by
Finland, Russia, Sweden and Lithuania, Statistics Estonia said on its blog.
Estonia was
also a very popular destination for Latvians. According to the Central
Statistical Bureau of Latvia, Latvian residents traveled to Estonia on 173,000
occasions last year, which is 14% of all trips with overnight stays made by
Latvians last year and more than a third of all trips made by Latvians to
neighboring countries.
The biggest
share of trips with overnight stays are made by Estonians in the third quarter,
or the summer.
Last year
48% of trips abroad with overnight stays lasted one to three nights, based on
which Statistics Estonia concludes that people prefer to get away for the
weekend. About a third of trips lasted four to seven days and about a quarter
more than seven days.
According
to data published by Eurostat, Estonians spend on average 566 euros on trips,
while Latvians spend 341 euros. According to Statistics Estonia, the reason
behind that is that Latvia has its own airline which takes Latvians directly
and for lower prices than on average to many destinations.
