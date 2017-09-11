Latvia, Markets and Companies, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 16:35
Tez Tour operator raises turnover 38.4% in 2017
The tour
operator’s management said in the report that last year Tez Tour organized trips and organized accommodation in hotels in
various resorts, as well as launched chartered holiday flights to Sicily and
Cesenatico in Italy, as well as Cyprus. Tez
Tour also improved its winter programs of skiing trips to Austria and
Italy, as well as provided additional flights to the Austrian city of Salzburg
at the end of the year.
In the
future, Tez Tour plans to increase
the flow of tourists not only from Latvia, but also to Latvia throughout the
year as seasonality has so far been one of main problems of inbound tourism.
Tez Tour, registered in March 2002, has a share capital
of EUR 2,828. The company’s sole owner is Luxembourg’s
Azimuth Investments S.A.
In 2016. Tez Tour saw its turnover drop 14.5%
year-on-year to EUR 18.734 mln, and its profit was down 32% to EUR 309,520.
- 26.07.2018 Latvia becomes top travel destination for Estonians
- 26.07.2018 Construction costs increased by 0.4% in Latvia
- 26.07.2018 Sawmill Kurekss achieves 3% increase in turnover
- 26.07.2018 Latvian Economics Ministry annuls MPC licenses of two more cogeneration power plants
- 26.07.2018 IT company MERA to open branch in Vilnius
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba looking for Akropolis' buyers – sources
- 26.07.2018 В Зиепниеккалнсе будет построен торговый центр Rimi Aleja
- 26.07.2018 В июне 2018 года в Эстонии произведено электроэнергии на 20% меньше прошлогоднего
- 26.07.2018 Объемы добычи полезных ископаемых в Эстонии в 2017 году превысили среднегодовые показатели за последние пять лет
- 26.07.2018 В первом полугодии 2018 года поступления бюджета самоуправлений Латвии выросли на 4,2%, расходы – на 8,4%