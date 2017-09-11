Tez Tour operator raises turnover 38.4% in 2017

Tez Tour operator turned over EUR 25.941 mln in 2017, which was a 38.4% increase against a year before, while the company’s profit grew 1.7 times year-on-year to EUR 520,444, informs LETA.

The tour operator’s management said in the report that last year Tez Tour organized trips and organized accommodation in hotels in various resorts, as well as launched chartered holiday flights to Sicily and Cesenatico in Italy, as well as Cyprus. Tez Tour also improved its winter programs of skiing trips to Austria and Italy, as well as provided additional flights to the Austrian city of Salzburg at the end of the year.





In the future, Tez Tour plans to increase the flow of tourists not only from Latvia, but also to Latvia throughout the year as seasonality has so far been one of main problems of inbound tourism.





Tez Tour, registered in March 2002, has a share capital of EUR 2,828. The company’s sole owner is Luxembourg’s Azimuth Investments S.A.





In 2016. Tez Tour saw its turnover drop 14.5% year-on-year to EUR 18.734 mln, and its profit was down 32% to EUR 309,520.