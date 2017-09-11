Baltic States – CIS, Lithuania, Russia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.07.2018, 12:03
Lithuania's ForMin to renounce commercial visa intermediaries in Russia
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the decision to stop
cooperation with commercial intermediaries in the Russian Federation following
the good practice of other Schengen countries to make the acceptance of
Schengen visa applications at consular establishments more effective and
transparent," the ministry said.
Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Iceland, Slovenia, Latvia and
Estonia also no longer cooperate with commercial intermediaries in Russia.
Visa services can cooperate with commercial intermediaries only on
Schengen visas.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the change will reduce the
administrative burden for Lithuanian institutions taking part in the visa
issuance process since commercial intermediaries must be accredited, checked
regularly and constantly monitored.
"Since commercial intermediaries and foreign entities, a lot of
resources must be used to check their credibility," the ministry said.
Last year, Lithuanian visa services cooperated with 30 commercial
intermediaries in Russia and the latter submitted as few as 3% of all visa
requests.
Lithuanian visa services issued 92,922 Schengen visas in Russia last year
and the Baltic country was in the tenth place among Schengen countries in this
respect.
17 Lithuanian visa centers operate in Russia at the moment.
Lithuania has also renounced services of commercial intermediaries in
Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus this year.
- 23.07.2018 Lithuanian airports plan to update their CCTV systems
- 23.07.2018 Lithuania's Siauliai, Latvia's Jelgava plan joint service, discount system
- 23.07.2018 Шяуляй планирует внедрить совместную систему услуг и скидок с Елгавой
- 20.07.2018 Kaunas police uncover 2 firms engaged in illegal car registration activities
- 20.07.2018 Elko Grupa buying Russian electronics distributor Absolut Trading Company
- 20.07.2018 airBaltic receives tenth Airbus A220-300
- 20.07.2018 The 10th International Baltic Transport Forum will be held in Kaliningrad, Russia (Business Center “Na Ostrove") on September 6 – 7, 2018
- 20.07.2018 Пассажиропоток в аэропортах Литвы вырос 15,2%
- 20.07.2018 Continental приступает к строительству завода в Каунасской СЭЗ