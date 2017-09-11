Estonia, Legislation, Tourism
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:46
Estonian border guards removing anti-radar equipment from cars arriving from Russia
18.07.2018.
Estonian border guards have removed a number of pieces of anti-radar equipment banned in Estonia from vehicles on the Estonian-Russian border over the weekend, reported LETA/BNS.
From Saturday to Tuesday, border guards detected 17 pieces of anti-radar equipment the use and possession of which is illegal in Estonia in cars checked at the two road checkpoints on the Estonian-Russian border in southeastern Estonia, told spokespeople for the South prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board.
Also detected was one cut-and-thrust weapon whose use for civilian purposes is prohibited in Estonia.
