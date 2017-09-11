Estonia: Arco Vara to begin construction of 2 residential development projects

"We go along with market demand. Pre-bookings in Estonia are sufficient for commencing simultaneously two developments in Tallinn and in Tartu," CEO of Arco Vara Tarmo Sild told the stock exchange.





"Those developments are also the foundation for our sale results and profit expectations at end of 2020 and during 2021. While the profit margins in Estonia have decreased, we consider those sufficient to justify the risks taken," he said.





In Tallinn, Kodulahe OU has started the third stage of the construction of the Kodulahe quarter at 4 Soodi Street in the Merimetsa district. The building will have 50 1-5-room apartments with a net internal area of 3,400 square meters, Arco Vara told the stock exchange.





The building, which was designed by KAMP Arhitektid OU, is constructed by RAMM Ehituse OU and financed by Coop Pank AS. The building will be completed in early 2021 and the expected net revenue of the project is close to eight million euros.





In Tartu, Kodukalda OU has started the Kodukalda development project, which consists of four buildings at Oa Street in the Supilinn district. 30 apartments with a net internal area of nearly 2,000 square meters will be completed by the end of 2020.





The buildings were designed by Agabus Arhitektid OU and are constructed by Tesron Ehituse OU and financed by Bigbank AS. The expected net revenue of the project exceeds four million euros.