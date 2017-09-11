Construction, Estonia, Health, Real Estate
Tallinn city council issues building rights for Olympic standard swimming pool
Tallinn city council chair Tiit Terik said that plans
to establish a swimming pool that meets the needs of high-level sport and is
suitable for organizing swimming competitions have been in the works for
several years already.
"The city council's decision today is a necessary step
for establishing the swimming pool in cooperation with the private sector,
which also gives the city government the right to launch the organization of a
public procurement for it, as a result of which a concession agreement will be
entered into," Terik said.
According to the city government's plan, building rights for
50 years will be applied to the registered immovables at 14a and 14b Varraku
Street in favor of the concessionaire that has made the best offer in the
public procurement.
The developer will be tasked with establishing a swimming
pool meeting FINA Olympic standards and including at least two pools -- a
50-meter and a 25-meter pool -- within five years from the signing of the
contract.
The developer must also build a car park meant for servicing
the swimming pool. The City of Tallinn would establish a public use road, bus
stop and green space in the area.
