1st Hilton hotel opened in Vilnius
EIKA CEO Domas Dargis says Live Square is the company's largest, most complicated and longest project. And Augustinas Barauskas, head of the hotel's operator Apex Alliance, says the hotel will become an example for investors.
"Hilton representatives already now say this hotel will be an example for other investors who plan to invest into the Hilton Garden Inn brand, and they will point at this hotel," he said.
Tadas Evaltas, the new hotel's manager, says business clients are the new hotels main category but tourists are also interested in it.
"Our hotel is a business hotel and a business traveler is our main traveler but today we also see that weekend tourists are also interested very much," Evaltas told journalists on Friday.
The new hotel has 164 rooms, a gym, a restaurant and a conference center.
Another Hilton hotel, Double Tree by Hilton, in Vilnius is being built by the Viciunai business group and it plans to invest 30 mln euros.
