Thursday, 14.03.2019, 11:54
Fire breaks out in territory of NP Jelgava Business Park
On Thursday morning a production plant caught fire at NP Jelgava Business Park, informed LETA.
he State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) confirmed that a one-storey production plant had caught an open flame. Three brigades are working on the site and three other brigades are on the way.
Elita Moiseja, the board chairwoman of NP Properties, developer of industrial parks, also confirmed that the fire broke out at NP Jelgavas Business Park. She said that more information about the tenant of the plant on fire will be clear after the fire is put out.
NP Jelgavas Business Park is one of the largest renovated industrial parks in Latvia with a total floor space of 23 hectares and rental premises of more than 70,000 square meters.
