Supply of apartments in Riga drops 18% in January - Arco Real Estate

In January 2019, the supply of apartments in Riga decreased by 11 % compared to January 2018, while in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods the apartment supply fell 18 %, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, reported LETA.

Compared to December 2018, the supply of apartments was down 4% across Riga and dropped 2 in the residential neighborhoods.


The highest supply of apartments in January this year was recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, while the lowest supply was in Bolderaja.




