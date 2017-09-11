Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate
Monday, 18.02.2019, 21:46
Supply of apartments in Riga drops 18% in January - Arco Real Estate
In January 2019, the supply of apartments in Riga decreased by 11 % compared to January 2018, while in Riga's largest residential neighborhoods the apartment supply fell 18 %, Arco Real Estate said in its latest housing market review, reported LETA.
Compared to December 2018, the supply of apartments was down
4% across Riga and dropped 2 in the residential neighborhoods.
The highest supply of apartments in January this year was
recorded in the neighborhoods of Purvciems, while the lowest supply was in
Bolderaja.
