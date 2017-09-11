Estonia: An apartment building with 48 apartments with a class A energy label was completed in Saue

The cost of designing and construction of the residential building at Kuuseheki 50 was 4 mln euros. Nordecon will continue the construction of the house at Kuuseheki 52, which will be completed by the end of November 2019.

According to Timofey Sukonkin, the Chairman of the Management Board of Estmak Capital, the apartments fit with the established identity of Saue. “Saue is an environmentally friendly area that is close to nature. Our energy-efficient development is designed to complement the already existing infrastructure,” said Sukonkin.

“I am pleased that Estmak Capital has chosen Nordecon as a cooperation partner: it is a well-thought-out development, and building according to the high-quality A-class energy performance standards will provide the population with both a quality living environment and lower overall costs as well as a long life of the building. From the point of view of apartment buyers, it is also important that the house has a large landscaped courtyard,” said Ando Voogma, member of the Management Board of Nordecon AS. “The town of Saue is a small green town with a very good connection with Tallinn: the new residential houses will definitely bring young families here, for whom it is important to live in a cozy living environment that at the same time is full of opportunities,” added Ando Voogma.

The apartment building at Kuuseheki 50 has 48 apartments with 2 to 4 rooms. The house built on a pile foundation has three storeys. Each apartment has a balcony or terrace with views offering a sufficient extent of privacy; larger apartments also have a sauna. At least 1 parking space is provided for each apartment. The building has solar panels and charging stations for electric cars in the yard. The Saue Train Station located not far from Kuuseheki 50 is less than half an hour ride away from the city centre.

In 2019, Nordecon celebrates its 30th anniversary of operation. In addition to Estonia, the Group also operates in Sweden, Finland, and Ukraine. In Sweden, construction services are mainly provided for residential and non-residential buildings. In Ukraine, Nordecon operates in the field of general contracting of construction and project management of buildings for private customers. The Group's operations in the Finnish market have so far focused mainly on subcontracting of concrete works, but based on the experience of the past years, preparatory work is started to expand the activity to the general contracting market.

Nordecon AS, the parent company of Nordecon Group, is registered and based in Tallinn, Estonia. The Group’s subsidiaries are Eston Ehitus AS, Eurocon Ukraine TOV, SWENCN AB, Kaurits OÜ, Nordecon Betoon OÜ (trademark NOBE), Nobe Rakennus OY, and Tariston AS. The Group’s consolidated revenue in 2017 was 231 million euros. As of 18 May 2006, the shares of the parent company are listed on the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Estmak Capital owned by Timofey Sukonkin is a real estate development company that develops residential and commercial real estate projects in the Baltic States and is aimed at developing high-quality and high-tech projects.