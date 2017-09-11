Construction, Estonia, Investments, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 13:20
Tallinn eyeing 76 mln euros joint building for city authorities
BC, Tallinn, 13.11.2018.Print version
The City of Tallinn has set its sights on selling all its current office buildings and having a brand new complex built for 800 jobs of the city in the area of the Linnahall arena and the passenger port for 76 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS/Postimees.
|Project "Tallinn Town Hall" by Bjarke Ingels Group. Photo: big.dk.
Other articles:
- 13.11.2018 Cemex remains leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Elron's monthly ticket revenue up 20%
- 13.11.2018 Eesti Energia planning new oil shale mine in NE Estonia
- 13.11.2018 Lithuania's Maxima to open up to 140 news shops next year
- 13.11.2018 Estonia to set 2019 immigration quota at 1,315
- 13.11.2018 В 2019 году Maxima grupe откроет до 140 новых магазинов
- 13.11.2018 Большинство проверенных спасателями зданий в Эстонии не соответствуют правилам пожарной безопасности
- 13.11.2018 Выручка от продажи билетов Elron выросла за год на 20%