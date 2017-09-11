Construction, Estonia, Investments, Real Estate

Tallinn eyeing 76 mln euros joint building for city authorities

Tallinn, 13.11.2018.
The City of Tallinn has set its sights on selling all its current office buildings and having a brand new complex built for 800 jobs of the city in the area of the Linnahall arena and the passenger port for 76 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS/Postimees.

Project "Tallinn Town Hall" by Bjarke Ingels Group. Photo: big.dk.




