Profit of Baltic Horizon Fund grows 31% in Q3 2018

The profit of the real estate fund Baltic Horizon Fund grew 31% on year to 2.2 mln euros in the third quarter of 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

The company's net rental income increased by 45.6% on year, totaling 3.8 mln euros in the third quarter, Baltic Horizon Fund told the stock exchange.


Growth in net operating income and net profit were positively affected by acquisition of Vainodes I office building, Postimaja shopping center and LNK Center.


The company's net asset value remained unchanged at 109.3 mln euros. Equity was positively affected by the fund's operational performance over the quarter, however, this was offset by a cash distribution of 2 mln euros to unit holders and a buyback of own units. 


The fund's net rental income of the first nine months increased by 38.6% on year to 10.9 mln euros, and the net profit by 54.9% to 6.5 mln euros.




