Estonia, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 08:52
Prana Property and Riga City Council at odds about what to do with Priedaines 20 where Maxima supermarket collapsed in 2013
"We
offered them to either sell the property to the Riga City Council or to
exchange it for a similar property. If we buy the land plot, we will dismantle
the remaining constructions there. Prana
Property has not accepted our offer as yet," said Burovs.
The Riga
City Council offered to set the price at 60 euros per square meter. In that
case, the property would cost at total of 600,000 euros, and Prana Property would be paid 200,000 euros
for its share, explained Burovs.
Burovs said
that the Estonian company did not accept the offer and appeared to be
uninterested in similar properties the land plot could be exchanged for. This
means that the dispute could only be settled in court.
Prana Properties board member Raul Keskula said that the company was open for new proposals and
looking for a compromise with the Riga City Council. "We are continuing
our work and still hope to reach agreement with the local government. We are
well aware of the background behind this sorry building, and we are aware of
the scale of the tragedy that happened there. That is why we are trying to
arrive at a solution that will be acceptable to all sides," said Keskula.
He
explained that the price currently offered by the Riga City Council would be an
acceptable price for just the land plot, but there is a building sitting on it
that can still be completed.
Burovs, in
turn, said he did not believe that the Riga City Council would agree to buy the
property for millions of euros so it could simply destroy the building later.
He estimates that the cost of tearing the building down will be 600,000 euros to
700,000 euros, therefore 200,000 euros could be the maximum amount offered to Prana Properties.
On the
other hand, Keskula said that 3.9 mln euros had been paid for the building, so
his company would continue to negotiate with the Riga City Council about all
available options.
At the
moment, the property at 20 Priedaines Street consists of a land plot of 10,065
square meters in area and an incomplete apartment building. The Riga City
Council owns 7,340 square meters of the property.
As
reported, a Maxima supermarket,
located at the same address as the apartment building, collapsed in 2013,
killing 54 people. The property now belongs to Prana Property, a subsidiary of Estonia's Coop Pank (formerly Eesti Krediidipank).
- 07.11.2018 At yearly meeting, Baltic notaries focus on prevention of money laundering
- 07.11.2018 Presidium of Latvia's 13th Saeima elected
- 07.11.2018 Избран президиум 13 Сейма Латвии
- 07.11.2018 В Латвии за девять месяцев 2018 года закуплено на 5% меньше молока
- 07.11.2018 European investors look for a mix of healthy occupier markets and new asset classes as the sector edges towards end of the cycle
- 06.11.2018 Megrame получила в управление в Руанде 1,4 тыс. гектаров леса
- 06.11.2018 Круглый стол нотариусов стран Балтии обсудил борьбу с отмыванием денег
- 06.11.2018 Prana Property не готово принять предложение Рижской думы об отчуждении недвижимости на улице Приедайнес
- 06.11.2018 Estonian dry goods producer Veski Mati to move production to Latvia
- 06.11.2018 Retail park, local market to replace closed Prisma supermarket in Imanta