34 Latvijas Pasts properties to be sold at auction
BC, Riga, 01.11.2018.
Latvijas Pasts postal service company will sell 34 properties at auction, the total reservation price is 465,230 euros, informs LETA referring to Gundega Varpa, head of Latvijas Pasts' External Communications Department.
The auctions will take place on December 5, 6 and 7, 2018, while bidders
have time until November 30 to register for the auctions.
Latvijias Pasts does not
use these properties in its business and they are irrelevant to the company's
business goals. Sixteen of the properties are located in Latgale, eight in
Vidzeme, four in Zemgale, three in Kurzeme, two in Riga Region, and one in
Riga.
The building in Riga, and the land underneath it at 54 Lubanas Street,
have the highest price tag of 174,450 euros.
Over the past five years, Latvijas
Pasts has sold more than 70 properties it no longer needed.
