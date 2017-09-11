34 Latvijas Pasts properties to be sold at auction

The auctions will take place on December 5, 6 and 7, 2018, while bidders have time until November 30 to register for the auctions.





Latvijias Pasts does not use these properties in its business and they are irrelevant to the company's business goals. Sixteen of the properties are located in Latgale, eight in Vidzeme, four in Zemgale, three in Kurzeme, two in Riga Region, and one in Riga.





The building in Riga, and the land underneath it at 54 Lubanas Street, have the highest price tag of 174,450 euros.





Over the past five years, Latvijas Pasts has sold more than 70 properties it no longer needed.