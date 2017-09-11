Analytics, Estonia, Real Estate
Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 4% on year
The average price per square meter of apartments in Tallinn rose 4% on year to 1,823 euros in September, figures available from the Estonian Land Board show, reported LETA/BNS.
Month over month, the price grew 1.8%. The median price of Tallinn apartments was 1,778 euros in September, 7.3% higher than in September 2017.
During the month 762 apartments in Tallinn changed hands and the combined value of the transactions was 80.3 mln euros. In the same month last year transactions numbered 824 and their total value was 82.1 mln euros.
In August 2018, transactions in which Tallinn apartments changed hands numbered 700 and their turnover totaled 71.2 mln euros.
Across Estonia, leaving out Tallinn, the average price of apartments grew 8.7% year on year to 753 euros, but dropped 5.8% compared with August.
The median price of apartments outside Tallinn was up 6.4% on year at 580 euros, but dropped 22% compared with August.
The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 1,050 and the total value of the transactions was 48.6 mln euros. In August 2017, apartments outside Tallinn changed hands in 1,087 transactions and the total value of the transactions was 44.6 mln euros.
The data provided by the Land Board is subject to adjustment.
