Monday, 08.10.2018, 11:33
Estonia: 2 barracks built at Tapa military campus cost EUR 9 mln
The Center for Defense Investment this week handed over to
the 1st Infantry Brigade two new barracks built according to the standard
project of the defense forces at the Tapa campus, the center said.
"Slightly over 10 months passed from the beginning of the construction work
in November of last year until the completion of the buildings, we were
simultaneously also able to furnish the buildings, handing over nearly fully
complete barracks," director of the Center for Defense Investment, Col.
Rauno Sirk, said.
The first of the barracks was inhabited by units of the 1st
Infantry Brigade, while allies will move into the second one in the near
future.
In addition to the barracks, 13,000 square meters of roads
and squares and over 1,500 meters of utility networks were established. The
total cost of the work was 8.93 mln euros and the barracks were built by listed
construction company Nordecon.
The standard project barracks contain the living and
training premises and the equipment and maintenance rooms of one subunit in one
building. Each of the barracks has 300 accommodation places and 30 working
places. The same main project has been used with small adjustments in nearly
all military units.
Last year, altogether 20 buildings were completed in the
framework of the expansion of the campus, including three barracks, a canteen
complex, maintenance and training halls and auxiliary buildings and structures.
The Tapa military campus now includes 10 barracks, four of which are being used
by allied forces.
The facilities to be built by the end of this year at the
Tapa campus are support structures for the maintenance of armored equipment --
both armored vehicles and artillery weapons -- and training as well as a modern
sports building.
The Tapa military base is home to the 1st Infantry Brigade
and its subunits as well as the units of the NATO battle group serving in
Estonia.
