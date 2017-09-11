Mainor borrows EUR 10 mln to establish buildings in Ulemiste campus

The 13-storey rental apartment building and 8-storey office tower of the Lurich quarter will be built at 10 Valukoja Street next to the Opiku houses. The buildings are scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2020, the company said.





Mainor Ulemiste manager Margus Nolvak said that the plan is to start building the first residential building of Ulemiste City and the office tower planned next to it already this fall. "The 13-storey building bearing the name of Lurichi Maja will house 82 rental homes, which has a symbolic meaning for Ulemiste City, which until now has operated as a business campus," Nolvak said. In addition to the apartments, an 8-storey office building will also be built.





During the construction of the Lurich houses, the Soviet era hoists there will also be preserved and will be exhibited in the yard after the competion of the building. The building complex has been designed by the architectural design office Pluss.





The OP Corporate Bank financing the construction is a Finnish financial services group that offers services in Estonia to large and medium sized companies.





Ulemiste City, a 36-hectare area situated in the territory of the former Dvigatel mechanical engineering plant next to the Tallinn Airport, is developed by Mainor Ulemiste AS and Technopolis Ulemiste AS. Ulemiste City serves as home to over 400 businesses with approximately 10,000 employees at this point. Technopolis Ulemiste AS is owned 51% by the listed Finnish company Technopolis Plc and 49% by Mainor Ulemiste AS.