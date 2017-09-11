Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 17:36
Housing affordability improved in Riga and Vilnius in Q2 of 2018
The bank’s representatives said that in the second quarter of 2018 the
value of the HAI in Riga was 184.8 points, which means that the monthly income
of a family whose income is equal to 1.5 of average net wages (1,245 euros) and
that wants to buy an average-sized apartment of 55 square meters is 84.8%
higher than needed to spend up to 30% of the family’s income on mortgage costs.
Over the past year, the HAI has risen in Riga on a steep growth of net
wages (9%) which compensated for a rise in apartment prices and a small rise in
interest rates on mortgage loans
In Tallinn, the HAI dropped 3.1 points on year to 156.3 points in the
second quarter of 2018. Housing affordability in the Estonian capital
deteriorated because the rise of net wages could not compendate for climbing
apartment prices and interest rates.
In Vilnius, meanwhile, the HAI rose 2.3 points over the past year to
131.7 points thanks to the steep wage growth, which was stronger than the
rising apartment prices and interest rates.
According to Swedbank’s data, in the first quarter of 2018, the time an
average family in Riga needed to save for a 15% down payment was less than two
years and decreased by one month year-on-year to 23.1 months. The saving time
was longer for families that were paying rent as well. For families with
children and young professionals buying their first homes in the
government-funded mortgage guarantee program the saving time was considerably
shorter as their down payments were smaller.
In Tallinn, the saving time for a down payment remained unchanged at 27.5
months in the second quarter of 2018, and in Vilnius the saving time decreased
by two months to 34.3 months.
The housing affordability index (HAI) is calculated for a family whose
income is equal to 1.5 of average net wages with an average-sized apartment of
55 square meters. The HAI is 100 when households use 30% of their net wages for
mortgage costs. When the HAI is at least 100, households can afford their
housing, according to the established norm. The higher the number, the greater the affordability.
