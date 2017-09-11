Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
Latvia has among lowest office rental prices in region – real estate portal
The average
rent per square meter of office space in Riga is around 15 euros. Office rent
in the capitals of Ukraine, Belarus and Poland is more expensive than in any of
the Baltic capitals.
According
to city24.ee, Tallin’s market has
2,621 offices for rent, including 165 with a floor space over 1,500 square
meters, among which there are not more than 20 premium class offices, and this
category can be rented for 11,000-17,000 euros a month. An office of 500 square
meters in the suburbs are rented for EUR 5,000-8,000, and there are 155 such
offers.
Tallinn
also has 455 offices of 150 square meters for rent for 2,000-3,500 euros.
Vilnius and
Riga are cities attracting many new companies recently, and the supply of
rental offices is not big. According to rentinriga.lv data, rent of offices of
up to 1,500 square meters costs 9,000-18,000 euros a month and there are just
five offers in the group.
Rent of
office space around 500 square meters costs 3,500-7,000 euros a month, and
there are about 50 such offices for rent. Rent of offices of about 150 square
meters will cost 1,500-2,000 euros and there are about 100 such offices, but
just half of them is in a “very good condition”.
In Vilnius,
according to aruodas.lt, there are
1,424 offices for rent. Rent of 1,500 square meters is around 15,000 euros with
62 such offices. Offices of 500 square meters are rented for 4,200-6,000 euros with
about 150 such offers. Offices of 150 square meters will cost 1,800-2,700 euros
per month and there are about 414 such offices for rent.
