Monday, 10.09.2018, 12:46
Euromoney announces Colliers International as the best advisor company in Latvia
Riga, 10.09.2018.
According to the influential global capital and financial market magazine Euromoney, Colliers International announced as the best advisor company in Latvia in 2018.
For the 14th
year Euromoney analyses real estate
sector in many countries by conducting a survey and based on results announces
international awards, with developers, advisors, financial institutions
representatives, investors and corporate end-users as respondents.
Within the survey, respondents rate the best companies to provide real estate consulting services in their market over the last twelve months. For more information about the results, visit the home page of the Euromoney.
