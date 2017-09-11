H1 loss of Trigon Property Development totals EUR 11,800

As there was no income, the company's net loss for the first six months of the year totaled 11,800 euros. As of June 30, 2018, the assets of the company totaled 1.8 mln euros. The company also has accumulated loss in the amount of one mln euros, Trigon Property Development told the stock exchange.





The company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Parnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the company. The realization of the value of the land is planned through the selling of land plots or through the development of real estate with the intention of creating a rental income-generating project.