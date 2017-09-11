Estonia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
H1 loss of Trigon Property Development totals EUR 11,800
The listed Estonian real estate company Trigon Property Development AS in the first half of 2018 continued with its only development project and posted a loss of 11,800 euros, informed LETA/BNS.
As there was no income, the company's net loss for the first
six months of the year totaled 11,800 euros. As of June 30, 2018, the assets of
the company totaled 1.8 mln euros. The company also has accumulated loss
in the amount of one mln euros, Trigon Property Development told the stock
exchange.
The company's objective is to find companies willing to
bring their business activities to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Parnu,
which would add value to the land plots owned by the company. The realization
of the value of the land is planned through the selling of land plots or
through the development of real estate with the intention of creating a rental
income-generating project.
