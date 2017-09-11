Crime, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 17:13
Prosecutor's office arrests property of Spruds family's company, bringing Skanste neighborhood development project to a halt
Riga City Council's Property Committee approved purchase of four land
parcels needed for the first round of the Skanste
neighborhood revitalization project. Three of these land plots belong Projekts B10 – a company that belongs to
Spruds and his family.
However, on August 22, 2018 the Riga City Council's Property Department
was notified by the prosecutor's office that property of Projekts B10, including the land plots, had been arrested.
Projekts B10 belongs
to Spruds, his brother, father and sister. The company was founded in 2007 and
deals with renting out real estate. In 2017, the company posted 20,519 euros in
losses.
The total value of the three land plots that the Riga City Council wanted
to buy from Projekts B10 is 443,905 euros.
Jana
Grinhofa from the Riga City Council's Development Department told that the
project would be impossible to implement without buying the land plots. If so,
the project will have to be revised - otherwise it will not be co-financed by
EU funds. The project is to be carried out by the end of 2022.
- 24.08.2018 Latvian National Culture Center demands 76,512 euros from Bilesu Paradize ticket service for allegedly unlawfully collected commission
- 24.08.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1
- 24.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 24.08.2018 Большинство латвийских предприятий в сфере безопасности предпочитают работать в тени
- 24.08.2018 Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet – 678 mln euros
- 24.08.2018 In Latvia police arrest person running several fake news portals, his accomplice released on his own recognizance
- 24.08.2018 В Риге задержан и арестован организатор порталов фейковых новостей
- 24.08.2018 Полиции Латвии не удалось найти оружие, из которого был убит Бункус
- 24.08.2018 Сейм Литвы осенью рассмотрит вопрос написания имен и фамилий – глава парламента
- 24.08.2018 ABLV Bank до конца года планирует уменьшить количество работников на 5-7%