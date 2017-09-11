Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 13:41
VNI public property manager posts 4.875 mln euros in H1 profit
The most important events of the first six months of 2018 are completion
of archeological and architectural research at the Convent of the Riga Castle,
and completion of renovation of Klausenieku home in Turaida Museum.
The new office building of the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has
been commissioned, and agreement has been signed with Skonto Buve on renovation of the Latvian Occupation Museum and in
June renovation of the New Riga Theater was launched.
In the first six months of 2017, VNI generated 19.935 mln euros in sales
and earned 2.914 mln euros in profit.
VNI has launched a program "100 Addresses for Latvia’s
Centenary" and KNAB building has been a part of this project. Currently 32
significant development projects are in progress for a total of 135 mln euros.
VNI manages more than 500 buildings with a floor space or 1.8 mln square
meters, and more than 4,100 land plots of more than 10 mln square meters.
VNI, which operates under the Finance Ministry of Latvia, is involved in
the lease, purchase, sale and other deals in real estate.
