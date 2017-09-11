VNI public property manager posts 4.875 mln euros in H1 profit

The most important events of the first six months of 2018 are completion of archeological and architectural research at the Convent of the Riga Castle, and completion of renovation of Klausenieku home in Turaida Museum.





The new office building of the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has been commissioned, and agreement has been signed with Skonto Buve on renovation of the Latvian Occupation Museum and in June renovation of the New Riga Theater was launched.





In the first six months of 2017, VNI generated 19.935 mln euros in sales and earned 2.914 mln euros in profit.





VNI has launched a program "100 Addresses for Latvia’s Centenary" and KNAB building has been a part of this project. Currently 32 significant development projects are in progress for a total of 135 mln euros. VNI manages more than 500 buildings with a floor space or 1.8 mln square meters, and more than 4,100 land plots of more than 10 mln square meters.





VNI, which operates under the Finance Ministry of Latvia, is involved in the lease, purchase, sale and other deals in real estate.