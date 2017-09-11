Cornerstone to be laid for EUR 35 mln extension of Ulemiste mall in Tallinn

The works that will increase the total floor area of the mall to 125,000 square meters are to be completed by the summer of 2019, the company said.





The project is financed by SEB Pank, with whom a 115 mln euro financing agreement was concluded in February. Of that amount, 30 mln euros is meant for the mall extension project and the rest for refinancing an existing loan.





The new investment is planned to total approximately 35 mln euros.





The biggest tenant on the new premises will be the Apollo Kino movie theater chain. Other additions will include a modern sports center, a trampoline center, over 200 stores, 25 places to eat and 1,800 parking places.