Agenskalns Market lessee presents market renovation project to Riga City Council's Property Committee

Kalnciema Iela representative Karlis Dambergs thanked the Riga City Council and all other institutions involved for what they had done so far to improve Agenskalns Market. "Making Kalnciema Quarter what it is now took us 18 years, and I believe that work on Agenskalns Market could take about as long as there are gaming halls, pawn shops and other such places near the market," he said, adding that he was confident that Kalnciema Iela was up to the task and would make Agenskalnd Market a place loved by Rigans and guests of the city.





The market renovation project's manager Roberts Valdmanis told the committee that reconstruction of the dilapidated administrative building and the shopping area of Agenskalns Market would commence next spring.





The first floor of the market building will be preserved as the market's shopping area with stalls and shops for at least 65 different product groups, including for vendors of local fruit, vegetables, and other products.





Part of the second floor will be house the market's administrative department, the other part will be rented out. There will also be a reading room on the second floor, which could be used as a conference hall for lectures and master classes when necessary.





The project also envisages renovation of the building's facade and replacement or renovation of all power and communication cables and utility systems of the market.





As reported, Kalnciema Iela has won 30-year lease rights for Agenskalns historical market and is planning to invest several million euros in the development of the market.





Agenskalns Market was closed this January due to the poor condition of the building. The building has been managed by Rigas Centraltirgus (Riga Central Market) for many years, but in February it was taken over by the Riga City Council property department and a tender will be organized to select the next lessee of the market for a period of 30 years.





The strategy for leasing out Agenskalns Market stipulates that the new investor will have to completely restore the market to its former glory in three years and six months.





Agenskalns Market is the largest market in Riga's Pardaugava, its total area is 8,300 square meters. Agenskalns Market, designed by Riga Chief Architect Reinhold Schmaeling, opened in 1925.



