VNI still hopes to find tenant for Wagner's House in Riga

According to Neimanis, no candidates have shown up as yet, but judging from his experience, they are likely to do so on the very day of the auction.





The building has a huge potential, and Neimanis hopes that a tenant will be found for it - either at the auction this week or later.





The auction is being organized according to the Cabinet of Ministers' decisions, which state that the tenant of the building will have to renovate it and ensure that the building's cultural function is preserved, said Neimanis. The total amount of investments in the project is estimated at more than EUR 10 mln.





Neimanis also said that, pursuant to the rules and regulations, the building cannot be rented out for longer than 30 years, and the planned rent of approximately EUR 2,000 is close to the minimum.





The building has not been repaired for years and will require major restoration, admitted Neimanis. He explained that VNI develops state properties according to customers' needs and invests in properties that have an end user - which Wagner's House does not.





At the same time, VNI is not risking losing the building, as it is not in such a bad condition that it should be sold as soon as possible, no matter the price.





VNI will auction the right to rent Wagner's House on August 23. The potential bidders have to reckon with substantial investments as the building is a cultural and historic monument, and the state wants it to be renovated, VNI said earlier.