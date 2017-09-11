Latvia, Real Estate
VNI still hopes to find tenant for Wagner's House in Riga
According to Neimanis, no candidates have shown up as yet,
but judging from his experience, they are likely to do so on the very day of
the auction.
The building has a huge potential, and Neimanis hopes that a
tenant will be found for it - either at the auction this week or later.
The auction is being organized according to the Cabinet of
Ministers' decisions, which state that the tenant of the building will have to
renovate it and ensure that the building's cultural function is preserved, said
Neimanis. The total amount of investments in the project is estimated at more
than EUR 10 mln.
Neimanis also said that, pursuant to the rules and
regulations, the building cannot be rented out for longer than 30 years, and
the planned rent of approximately EUR 2,000 is close to the minimum.
The building has not been repaired for years and will
require major restoration, admitted Neimanis. He explained that VNI develops
state properties according to customers' needs and invests in properties that
have an end user - which Wagner's House does not.
At the same time, VNI is not risking losing the building, as
it is not in such a bad condition that it should be sold as soon as possible,
no matter the price.
VNI will auction the right to rent Wagner's House on August
23. The potential bidders have to reckon with substantial investments as the
building is a cultural and historic monument, and the state wants it to be
renovated, VNI said earlier.
