Retail trade turnove in Latvia grew by 5.6%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to June 2017, in June 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 5.6%.

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 6.4%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 5.1%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 4.8%.


Compared to June of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 21.2%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 10.5%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 13.8%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 12.9%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (12.1%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (9.1%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 9.2% (not taking into account the calendar influence).



 

Compared to May, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in June 2018 reduced by 1.0%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.6%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.0%.


Turnover fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 6.2%), in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 10.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 10.4%).


Turnover increased in retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.6%).

Compared to May, in June 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) has not changed.

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

January-June 2018 as % of January-June 2017 (calendar adjusted)

June 2018 (%), compared to:

May 2018 (seasonally adjusted)

June 2017 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

105.3

99.0

105.6

retail sale of food products, total

105.3

99.3

106.4

retail sale of non-food products, total

105.3

98.8

105.0

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

106.3

100.9

110.5

retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores

98.0

89.6

92.4

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

120.3

100.7

121.2

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

100.5

89.6

90.8

retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods

105.8

106.6

113.8

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

102.4

93.8

87.9

retail sale in stalls or markets

88.2

96.6

87.1

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

90.5

99.0

91.5

retail sale of automotive fuel

105.8

97.0

104.8

 




