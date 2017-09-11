Analytics, Latvia, Real Estate, Retail, Statistics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 16:12
Retail trade turnove in Latvia grew by 5.6%
Turnover of
retail trade in food products increased by 6.4%, turnover of retail trade in
non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 5.1%,
whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 4.8%.
Compared to
June of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the
non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and
glass (of 21.2%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (of
10.5%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 13.8%). The largest turnover drop was
recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 12.9%), retail sale
of clothing, footwear and leather goods (12.1%), as well as in retail sale
of cultural and recreation goods (9.1%).
The total
retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 9.2% (not taking into
account the calendar influence).
Compared
to May, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in June 2018 reduced by 1.0%, according to
seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food
products decreased by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products,
except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.6%, while turnover of
retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.0%.
Turnover
fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 6.2%), in
retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 10.4%), as well as in
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 10.4%).
Turnover
increased in retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.6%).
Compared to May, in June 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) has not changed.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
January-June
2018 as % of January-June 2017 (calendar adjusted)
|
June 2018
(%), compared to:
|
May 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
|
June 2017
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade – total
|
105.3
|
99.0
|
105.6
|
retail
sale of food products, total
|
105.3
|
99.3
|
106.4
|
retail
sale of non-food products, total
|
105.3
|
98.8
|
105.0
|
retail
sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
|
106.3
|
100.9
|
110.5
|
retail
sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores
|
98.0
|
89.6
|
92.4
|
retail
sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
120.3
|
100.7
|
121.2
|
retail
sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
100.5
|
89.6
|
90.8
|
retail
sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
105.8
|
106.6
|
113.8
|
retail
sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
102.4
|
93.8
|
87.9
|
retail
sale in stalls or markets
|
88.2
|
96.6
|
87.1
|
retail
sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
90.5
|
99.0
|
91.5
|
retail
sale of automotive fuel
|
105.8
|
97.0
|
104.8
