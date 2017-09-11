Retail trade turnove in Latvia grew by 5.6%

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 6.4%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 5.1%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 4.8%.





Compared to June of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 21.2%), retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 10.5%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 13.8%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 12.9%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (12.1%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (9.1%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 9.2% (not taking into account the calendar influence).









Compared to May, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises in June 2018 reduced by 1.0%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products decreased by 0.7%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.6%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 3.0%.





Turnover fell in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 6.2%), in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 10.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 10.4%).





Turnover increased in retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.6%).

Compared to May, in June 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) has not changed.